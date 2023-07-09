World No 1. Carlos Alcaraz is brimming with confidence after escaping a stern challenge from Nicolas Jarry at Wimbledon and wants to face Novak Djokovic in the potential final.

On Centre Court, the Spaniard battled back from a break down in the fourth set to notch a 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 victory and return to the fourth round for the second straight year on the London lawns.

“This match gave me a lot of confidence today.I feel really comfortable on that court. I feel [I have] a lot of confidence right now,” said Alcaraz in his post-match press conference.

Alcaraz assessed the level of his opponent as worthy of a place in the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings. The Spaniard himself entered Wimbledon as World No. 1. Should he go on to meet Novak Djokovic in the final, the top spot in the men’s game would be on the line.

Asked how he is handling the prospect of that potential final, the 20-year-old admitted he hopes the marquee matchup comes to fruition.

“Not only tennis fans [and] sports fans want the final. Myself as well, honestly,” Alcaraz said, before noting the long path he faces to reach that stage.

“I have three rounds ahead. I’m really focussed on the next round. It’s [Matteo] Berrettini or [Alexander] Zverev. Both players have great tennis on grass,” he added.

Later, Berrettini wrapped up a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) win against the 19th-seeded German.

“It’s going to be a really tough one. But obviously my dream is to play a final here. Even better if it’s Novak,” Alcaraz said, before his opponent was confirmed.

Last year in his first Wimbledon, Alcaraz reached the fourth round but was beaten by Jannik Sinner in what was his Centre Court debut. Now with two straight wins inside the storied stadium, Alcaraz is beginning to add his own chapters to the court’s legend.

“I watched a lot of videos, a lot of matches from legends playing on that beautiful court. Knowing that I’m going to be in history, in the books, playing on that court for me is something I will never forget,” he said.

“Honestly, on the side at 40-all when I returned the forehand, I remembered the first match that Roger Federer won on that court against [Pete] Sampras, winning with a return passing shot from the forehand. I remember every time. I said to myself, ‘I want to play that return every point.’

It’s something that for me is crazy to remember, to live that experience as well,” he added.

He’ll likely have another opportunity on Centre Court on Monday against Berrettini. With a win, he would be through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time.

