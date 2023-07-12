The 23-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic knows a target is on his back at this year’s Wimbledon, where he is chasing a record-extending 24th major title.

Following Tuesday’s quarterfinal victory against Andrey Rublev, the Serbian delivered a punchline, “It ain’t happening!” in his on-court interview, when asked about his fellow competitors’ aim to stop his run at the season’s third major.

The World No. 2, who will next compete in his 46th major semifinal on Friday against Italian Jannik Sinner, doubled down on his statement in his post-match press conference.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself the favourite. Judging with the results I had in my career here, previous four occasions of Wimbledon that I won, I do consider myself the favourite,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic, who could tie Roger Federer at eight Wimbledon crowns this fortnight, has not lost on Centre Court since the 2013 final. The Serb is on a 33-match winning streak at The All England Club, dating back to his quarterfinal retirement in 2017.

Since then, the Serbian has lifted the trophy on six occasions and has only suffered two defeats, both on Court 1 of the tournament.

Although the Serbian has enjoyed great success at The Championships. The 94-time tour-level titlist stated that he is not sliding on the grass as much this year.

“I think as the tournament goes on, I think us players, we feel more comfortable moving on the grass. So, for some of us, like Sinner, for example, and Carlos Alcaraz, they like to slide. I think you become more comfortable going for the slide,” Djokovic said.

“Maybe at the beginning you feel like walking on eggs a little bit because the grass is also more slippery at the beginning, particularly if you play indoors under the roof.

I think that this is the least that I was sliding on grass ever, to be honest. Whether that’s conscious or unconscious, I’m not really sure. I’m still yet trying to figure out. Sometimes sliding is not the best option on grass. Sometimes it is. It just depends on the ball and the situation,” he said.

