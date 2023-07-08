INDIA

Wimbledon: Tsitsipas completes comeback, ends Murray’s campaign

Trailing overnight, Stefanos Tsitsipas completed a thrilling turnaround on Friday at Wimbledon when he clawed past two-time champion Andy Murray 7-6(3), 6-7(2), 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 in a gripping second-round match, here.

The Scot was leading the Greek 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 6-4 on Thursday when play was suspended for the day at 10:38 p.m. The decision was made to stop the match given that a conclusion before the 11 p.m. curfew was very unlikely.

The World No. 5 Tsitsipas came out firing upon Friday’s resumption. He penetrated with his explosive forehand, firing 87 winners to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the third time in four hours and 41 minutes.

“It is never easy against Andy. I know everyone loves him here. It was a very difficult game and I was very impressed with his level. Having had two surgeries, I was very impressed with his level today and I wish him the very best,” Tsitsipas said.

“It was nerve-wracking. It is difficult when you have grown up watching him play on this court. I looked up to him, I looked up to Novak, Roger, Rafa. These four guys shaped the game and are the reason I am the player I am today,” he added.

Tsitsipas now leads Murray 2-1 in their ATP Head to Head series and will next play Laslo Djere after the Serbian defeated Next Gen ATP American Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) 6-3.

The 24-year-old has now won consecutive five-set matches at this year’s Championships, having also downed former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem in five in the first round.

The former World No. 1 Murray holds a 61-13 record at Wimbledon and is a two-time champion, having triumphed in 2013 and 2016. He was seeking his maiden Top 5 win of the season and first since June 2022, when he beat the Greek on grass in Stuttgart.

