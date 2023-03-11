Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M. K. Stalin on Saturday appealed to DMK cadres to work hard and win all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the 2024 general elections.

Addressing a party programme at Coimbatore, Stalin said that the cadres must work hard just as they worked for the win of EVKS Elangovan in Erode East bypoll and expressed happiness at the victory with huge margin of over 66,000 votes.

He said that the huge vote margin for EVKS Elangovan was due to the hard work of the party workers and added that he was humbled at the dedication and determination of the cadres.

The DMK and its alliance have won all the 39 seats from Tamil Nadu in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Theni seat was won by O.P. Raveendranathan of the AIADMK who is the son of O. Panneerselvam. In Puducherry also, AIADMK had won the seat in 2019 general elections.

In a subtle reference to the BJP, Stalin said that some people were trying to create “religious division and communal unrest” to defeat the DMK government. He called upon the party cadres to focus to win all the Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

He said that the DMK was working hard to emulate success in other states of the country and wanted the support and goodwill of the party cadres.

Stalin also appreciated Kovai Selvaraj who had resigned from the AIADMK and joined the DMK. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that Selvaraj had worked hard to bring people from other parties to the DMK.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also appreciated state Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji for organising the programme in Coimbatore.

Around 4,000 cadres from various parties like the AIADMK and DMDK of Vijayakanth joined the DMK in presence of Stalin.

