Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the wind of change is blowing across the country and the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana will set benchmark for others by becoming partners of this change.

While campaigning in favour of AAP candidate Satinder Singh for by poll in Adampur in Haryana, the Chief Minister said the people of Punjab are trusting them, and AAP will never let this trust be broken at any cost.

He said now it is Haryana’s turn and the beginning of this change in Haryana will begin from the Adampur constituency.

Mann said if the people of Haryana want good health, education facilities and good administration, then they will have to trust AAP and the party will usher a new era by bringing development and new infrastructure in the state.

The Chief Minister said the revolutionary initiative of ‘Mohalla Clinics’ started in Delhi is now creating new horizons of success in the form of ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ in Punjab and every day hundreds of people are availing the facility of free medical and medical tests through these clinics.

The Chief Minister said Delhi’s education model has gained popularity all over the world and now significant changes are being made in the education sector in Punjab as well to give top-class education to every sector of society.

The Chief Minister said, currently, the country is on the brink of political change and people are looking beyond traditional Congress and BJP parties.

They want a change. Mann said this political change will start from Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana and after the victory in the elections, people will be given relief by AAP by implementing revolutionary changes in education and health sector in these states.

Talking about the pro-people policies initiated by the Punjab government, the Chief Minister said the government has restored the old pension scheme for its employees, which was discontinued in 2004.

Besides, six per cent dearness allowance (DA) has been given to the employees so that the employees can be protected from the incessantly rising inflation.

Mann said 600 units have been waived on each electricity bill across Punjab. With this, the electricity bill of about 50 lakh consumers are coming zero.

The Adampur assembly by-election will be held on November 3 and the result will be declared on November 6.

