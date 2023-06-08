LIFESTYLEWORLD

Wind power once again Germany’s most important electricity source

NewsWire
0
0

Wind energy has once again replaced coal as Germany’s most important source of electricity, according to preliminary figures published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

Despite a slight decrease in electricity generation compared to the same quarter of last year, wind power reached a share of 32.2 per cent in Europe’s largest economy in the first quarter of 2023, Xinhua news agency quoted Destatis as saying.

“The clearly defined expansion targets, the clear priority of renewables will accelerate the trend already visible in the last four years,” Wolfram Axthelm, managing director of the German Wind Energy Association (BWE), told Xinhua on Wednesday.

Germany aims to reach a renewable share of 80 per cent in the electricity supply by 2030, five years ahead of the European Union (EU) target.

The government has repeatedly emphasized that onshore wind energy is to play a key role in achieving this goal.

Robert Habeck, minister for economic affairs and climate action, presented a broad-based strategy for onshore wind energy in late May to put the transition on track.

“We need more than a fourfold increase in the current rate of expansion,” he said.

Conventional energy sources, such as coal, natural gas and nuclear energy, still accounted for more than half of Germany’s electricity production in the first three months of the year, according to Destatis.

20230608-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hidden corridor discovered in Great Pyramid of Giza

    Janhvi Kapoor: Competition is extremely healthy

    Breaking out from conformity, independence, counterculture

    Hopes rise for Air India colony residents in Delhi after Bombay...