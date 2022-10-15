BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Windfall tax increased on jet fuel

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre on Saturday increased the windfall tax or Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on the production of crude petroleum from Rs 8,000 per tonne to Rs 11,000 per tonne with effect from October 16.

Apart from this, the Centre also increased the SAED on the export of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to Rs 3.50 per litre from nil in the last review. Similarly, the windfall tax on the export of diesel has been increased from Rs 5 per litre to Rs 10.50 per litre.

A notification regarding the above changes was issued by the Ministry of Finance on Saturday.

Earlier, the government had cut the windfall profit tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel and scrapped the levy on the export of jet fuel with effect from October 2.

Windfall tax is levied when an industry unexpectedly earns large profits – primarily due to an unprecedented event. Crude oil prices had spiralled during the period of March to May after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the supply cut by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, also known as OPEC+.

20221015-193402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Large borrowers’ loan accounts and bad loans decline: RBI

    Global Woes: Over Rs 3k cr FIIs’ fund outflow plunge Indian...

    India’s live commerce industry to reach $4-5B by 2025

    Graphite producers’ stocks in focus on reports of short supply