Uncapped West Indies pace bowler Marquino Mindley, who had tested positive for Covid-19 during a high-performance camp for the upcoming home series against South Africa, has been released from quarantine.

The 26-year-old Mindley, who had tested positive on May 24, re-joined the West Indies red-ball camp following a second negative RT-PCR test result on Thursday.

Mindley had been in isolation at the team hotel away from the other players and the coaching staff.

Mindley also bowled a short spell in the intra-squad four-day match, which concluded on Thursday.

Cricket West Indies will utilise the four-day match to select the squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa beginning June 10. Both Tests will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground here.

–IANS

akm/qma