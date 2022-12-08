SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Windies rope in Omar Philips as injury replacement for 2nd Test; Neser returns for Australia

The West Indies have called up Omar Phillips as an emergency fielder for the second Test, pink ball day/night contest under lights, against Australia starting at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Some of the West Indies players including Nkrumah Bonner, who is ruled out due to concussion protocols after being struck on his helmet in the first Test, are unavailable for the second Test and thus Cricket West Indies have called-up Phillips as a precautionary measure.

“Phillips is presently playing club cricket in Australia and will join the squad on Thursday. The decision was made ahead of the Test as some members of the West Indies squad may be unavailable for selection due to injury. Additionally, Nkrumah Bonner has been ruled out due to concussion protocols after he was struck on the helmet in the 1st Test match,” Cricket West Indies said on its official website.

Phillips played two Test matches for the West Indies against Bangladesh in 2009 as a left-handed opening batter. He scored 160 runs including a best of 94 on debut at the Arnos Vale in St Vincent.

Meanwhile, Australia too were forced to make a change to their squad as pacer Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the Adelaide Test because of due to “general soreness” following a heavy workload during the Perth Test.

Michael Neser has been included in the squad in his place.

With captain Pat Cummins already ruled out with a quad complaint, Neser will join Scott Boland in being recalled for the second Test

Neser made his Australia Test debut against England last year in Adelaide in similar circumstances as both Cummins (Covid-19 close contact) and Hazlewood (injury) were unavailable.

Neser has not played for Australia since that match. He was seen marking out his run-up out just before the start of play on Thursday.

