The teaser and trailer promo of Kannada romantic-suspense thriller ‘Window Seat’ are getting appreciation from the audience.

Nirup Bhandari-starrer ‘Window Seat’ is written and directed by Sheetal Shetty.

Sanjana Anand and Amrutha Iyengar are playing lead characters opposite Nirup Bhandari. Arjun Janya has scored music for the movie. The teaser of the movie has garnered more than 1 million views.

The audience loved the presentation in teaser and promo. The comments are heart-warming and the film team is upbeat about the movie. The promo will be launched on June 6. The film’s songs have also impressed the audience.

