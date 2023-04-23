SCI-TECHWORLD

Windows 11 Beta expands ‘live captions’ to support 5 more languages

Microsoft has released a new build of Windows 11 to Insiders in the Beta channel, adding “live caption” support for five more languages.

“Languages support has been expanded to include Danish, English (Ireland), French (Canada), Korean, Portuguese (Portugal),” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

The tech giant also fixed several bugs and issues with the update.

In the new build, it fixed an issue where the touch keyboard didn’t correctly recognise a hardware keyboard available in some cases, as well an issue that was causing live captions to crash on the first launch due to an issue impacting registry data retrieval.

It also fixed the issue causing live captions’ Add a language menu icon and label to overlap.

Moreover, the company has also added features to the enhanced speech recognition language files to improve performance and provide out-of-language filtering meant to limit incorrect captions for speech not in the caption language.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has introduced a new feature called “Gallery” in File Explorer for users to access their photo collection easily in Windows 11.

“We are introducing Gallery, a new feature in File Explorer designed to make it easy to access your photo collection. The set of content shown in Gallery is the same as what you’ll see in the All Photos view in the Photos app,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

