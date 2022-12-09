SCI-TECHWORLD

Windows 11 gets built-in screen recording tool

With an aim to enhance user experience, tech giant Microsoft has started to roll out an update to the Snipping tool for Windows 11 to Insiders in the Dev Channel, which includes a built-in screen recorder tool.

Snipping Tool has always made it fast and easy to capture and share content from the PC, and now with screen recording built-in, the company is expanding these capabilities to even more types of content, Microsoft said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“We know that Snipping Tool is a favourite among the Insider community, so we are very excited to introduce a built-in screen recorder with this update,” said Dave Grochocki, Principal Program Manager Lead, Windows Inbox Apps

To use the new tool, a user is required to open the Snipping Tool application and select the new record option.

Before beginning the screen recording session, users will be able to choose and adjust the area of their screen that they want to record. After completion, users can preview it before saving or sharing their recordings with others.

“We are just beginning the roll out now, so not all Insiders in the Dev Channel will receive the update right away,” Grochocki explained.

In October, the tech giant had rolled out several new features, including files sharing, to help users share files and photos easily to Windows 11.

