SCI-TECHWORLD

Windows 11 gets iCloud Photos integration in Photos app

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has rolled out a new feature that allows direct integration of iCloud Photos into the Photos app on Windows 11, and will be available via a Microsoft Store update.

The company said it expects the feature to be available to Windows 11 users by the end of the month.

“We know that many Windows customers have photo and video collections on their iPhones that they would like to be able to view on their PC. This iCloud Photos integration will make it easier for those with an iPhone to have direct access to all their cherished memories in one organised place and is another step in our continued efforts to make experiences on Windows 11 seamless,” said Microsoft in a blogpost.

The new update in the Photos app on Windows 11 will make the organisation of users’ photo collection easy, no matter where their photos and videos came from, i.e. via phone, camera, and cloud storage.

To bring iCloud Photos into the Photos app, users need to make sure their Photos app is updated, and then they can install the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store.

Further, users can sign in and choose to sync their photos, and then all their iCloud Photos content will appear automatically in their Photos app, according to the blogpost.

20221111-122405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Musk reportedly headed to Berlin for Gigafactory inauguration

    Facebook, Insta ban users who offer abortion pills via mail posts

    Microsoft Surface Duo may look similar to Samsung foldable

    WhatsApp says banned over 19 lakh bad accounts in India in...