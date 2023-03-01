SCI-TECHWORLD

Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box, ‘phone link for iOS’

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Microsoft has announced new updates coming to Windows 11, including new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Bing, to the taskbar and phone link for iOS.

With the typable Windows search box and the new AI-powered Bing, users will be empowered to find the answers they are looking for, “faster than ever before”, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

According to the company, the search box is one of the most widely used features on Windows, with over half a billion users every month.

Users in the Bing preview can access this feature by installing the latest Windows 11 update, and other users can join the new Bing preview waitlist.

The tech giant also introduced a new Phone Link for iOS so that “you’ll never have to worry about missing that important call or text while you are concentrating on your Windows 11 PC.”

This feature is launched first as a preview to Windows Insiders.

“For those of you with a Samsung phone, we’ve made it easier to activate your phone’s personal hotspot with a single click from within the Wi-Fi network list on your PC,” the company said.

Microsoft also mentioned that users can now instantly adjust background blur, eye contact and automatic framing, and can apply them to their favourite communications applications, with seamless integration into Teams.

“We are excited to introduce the expansion of Widgets to include Phone Link, Xbox Game Pass, and partners like Meta and Spotify, so it has never been easier to stay up to date on the things that matter,” it added.

The tech giant has also added a new built-in screen recorder in Snipping Tool.

20230301-094203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 7 in 10 consumers against FB owning Metaverse data

    Researcher says PokerBaazi exposed users’ information, platform denies data breach

    Reddit adds ‘search comments’ tool to boost results for users

    Oracle begins laying off workforce, employees take to social media