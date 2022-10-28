SCI-TECHWORLD

Windows 11 to let users connect to Android Phones via hotspot

NewsWire
0
0

With an aim to enhance user experience, tech giant Microsoft has released a Windows 11 preview build that will contain an update for “Phone Link”, which will allow users to connect directly to their Android phone from their computer through a mobile hotspot.

According to Android Authority, Windows Central reported that Microsoft is currently pushing out a Windows 11 preview build that’s only available to Insiders on its Dev Channel.

Some issues and improvements have been addressed in this preview build. Additionally, it appears that Microsoft’s Phone Link app will also be updated in the new build.

With this update, users will be able to directly connect Windows 11 to their phone’s mobile hotspot by using the Windows Wi-Fi panel.

The new feature works similarly to how macOS can easily connect with an iPhone hotspot, it added.

However, the new Phone Link feature is currently only available for Samsung handsets running One UI 4.1.1 and higher.

Microsoft may later decide to provide compatibility for additional devices, like the Surface Duo, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Microsoft recently started rolling out Android 12L to the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2, to build stronger connections between Windows 11 PC and the Duo devices.

20221028-133807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Worldwide IT spending to grow 5.1% in 2023: Report

    Alphabet develops AI coding system as good as human programmer

    Over 5 symptoms in 1st week of infection may up risk...

    Obscura 3 camera app gets new look, modes