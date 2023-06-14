SCI-TECHWORLD

Windows 11’s Android integration to get file sharing feature, settings updates & more

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has released an update for ‘Windows Subsystem for Android’ (WSA) — which allows users to run Android apps on Windows 11 — to all Insider channels, which includes a new file sharing feature, settings updates, and more.

The new update (2305.40000.4.0) will provide users with the “long-requested” file sharing feature, settings updates and graphics fixes, the tech giant said in a blogpost.

“We are pleased to announce that Windows Subsystem for Android can now share your Windows user folders, like Documents and Pictures, with the Subsystem, so scenarios like uploading a photo to a social media app or editing a video in a creative app work seamlessly.”

This feature is enabled by default for preview users and can be toggled on and off in Windows Subsystem for Android Settings.

Also, with the new update, users will be able to transfer files using drag and drop and copy and paste.

The company further mentioned that only files in the Windows user profile folder are available to the Subsystem.

“Windows system folders, Program Files, other users’ folders, external drives, etc, are not supported,” it added.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Microsoft had started testing a new dark mode for its Paint application in Windows 11.

20230614-145803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    13 new rare gene variants of Alzheimer’s identified

    Bitcoin trading volume tanked nearly $700 bn in April

    Sony unveils PS5 accessibility controller kit at CES

    Google working on ‘Search Companion’ for Chrome: Report