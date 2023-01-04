SCI-TECHWORLD

Windows 7, 8.1 to stop getting critical security updates

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft will be cutting off Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 from security updates and technical support on January 10.

Support for WebView2, the tool that allows developers to embed web-based content into their apps, will also stop getting updates from January 10, reports The Verge.

As of 2021, around 100 million machines still ran Windows 7, leaving little time for their owners to upgrade their devices or else face the security risks that come with using an outdated browser and operating system, according to the report.

A Lansweeper survey of 27 million Windows devices performed last October found more PCs running either XP, 7, or 8 than the number running Windows 11.

Last year, Microsoft announced the end of support date for the Edge web browser on both Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 on January 10.

Google also announced that it will end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in early 2023, with a new Chrome version.

The tech giant will officially stop support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 on February 7, 2023, when Chrome 110 is expected to be released, the company said in a support page.

Users need to ensure their device is running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases.

20230104-174203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    OnePlus set to launch 2 new smartphones on April 28

    Online learning will soon become mainstream in India: Unacademy CEO

    Chinese hackers target Russian defence research institutes: Report

    Windows 11 new update brings notification option to Insiders