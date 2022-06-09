Unknown miscreants on Thursday smashed the window panes of an Audi car belonging to Indian Archer Abhishek Verma, and stole cash and valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh from the vehicle.

The incident happened on the main road in Rohini Sector 7 area.

In the CCTV footage, around six to seven persons could be seen smashing the windows of the car and stealing the valuables.

Abhishek told IANS his wife Sonali Verma went to market on his car when the incident happened.

“She parked the car and went inside a showroom for shopping. When she returned, she was shocked to see the window panes of the cars were broken and cash and valuables were missing,” Verma said.

They then made a call on the PCR and reported the matter. The police team reached the spot and recorded the statement of his wife.

The police said they would lodge a case.

