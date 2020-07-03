Windows users annoyed at being forced to install Chromium Edge browser

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Microsoft is apparently forcing Windows users to upgrade to its new Chromium Edge browser via an automatic update and most of them are not just happy with the intrusion.

Not just Windows 10 users, people on older versions like Windows 7 and Windows 8 are also been “force-fed” to choose the new Edge browser, claimed media reports.

An angry Taran Quarantino of Linus Media Group tweeted: “A Windows 10 update forces a full screen @MicrosoftEdge window, which cannot be closed from the taskbar, or CTRL W, or even ALT F4. You must press “get started,” then the X, and even then it pops up a welcome screen. And pins itself to the taskbar”.

Another posted: “My PC just force shutdown to install Microsoft edge. Losing at least an hour of drawing. Thank you @Microsoft. No one is gonna use you’re sh . excuse for a browser, no matter how much you force it”.

Microsoft started rolling out its new Chromium-based Edge browser early in June via an update to all Windows 10 users that would automatically be installed on Windows 10 version 1803 and higher.

The update would cover vast majority of Windows 10 versions that are currently supported. Installing Chromium Edge via the Windows Update will replace the old Edge browser.

However, the forced approach has not been liked by several users.

Microsoft told 9to5Google that Windows doesn’t actually delete your browser choice, but prompts you to change it if you wish.

“You can still say no,” said Microsoft.

A user commented: “The lack of freedom with technology is getting really annoying. I feel like I have less and less power over the stupidest s these days”.

Microsodt says when you install Edge on an up-to-date Windows 10 device, it will replace the previous (legacy) version on your device. In some cases, you may be prompted to install additional updates.

If you’re using Microsoft Edge on iOS or Android, you don’t need to take any action as your device will update automatically.

The new Microsoft Edge will add a shortcut to the desktop. If the current version of Microsoft Edge already has a shortcut, it will be replaced.

