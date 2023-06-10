Winger Andy Polo has withdrawn from Peru’s squad for friendlies against South Korea and Japan because of a groin strain, the South American country’s football federation said.

The 28-year-old sustained the injury while playing for Universitario in a 2-0 away defeat to Colombia’s Santa Fe in the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday.

The Peruvian Football Federation did not immediately name a replacement for the 28-year-old, a Xinhua report said.

Peru will play South Korea in Busan on June 16 and Japan in Suita four days later.

The fixtures will provide the last opportunity for Peru manager Juan Reynoso to test his players before South America’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers begin in September.

20230610-143602