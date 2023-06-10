SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Winger Andy Polo to miss Peru friendlies due to injury

NewsWire
0
0

Winger Andy Polo has withdrawn from Peru’s squad for friendlies against South Korea and Japan because of a groin strain, the South American country’s football federation said.

The 28-year-old sustained the injury while playing for Universitario in a 2-0 away defeat to Colombia’s Santa Fe in the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday.

The Peruvian Football Federation did not immediately name a replacement for the 28-year-old, a Xinhua report said.

Peru will play South Korea in Busan on June 16 and Japan in Suita four days later.

The fixtures will provide the last opportunity for Peru manager Juan Reynoso to test his players before South America’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers begin in September.

20230610-143602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Format of Santosh Trophy will be followed in all other national...

    AIFF executive committee to be elected by not only state federations,...

    Poland defender Bereszynski to miss Euro 2024 qualifier against Czech Republic

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City register 3-1 win over Bengaluru FC