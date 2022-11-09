LIFESTYLEWORLD

Winning ticket for $2.04bn jackpot sold in California

A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in California for a record $2.04 billion, authorities said.

Lottery officials confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday that “California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire”, reports Xinhua news agency

“One lucky ticket sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 Powerball draw,” said the tweet.

The jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate of $1.9 billion to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing, making it the world’s largest lottery prize, according to California Lottery officials.

This grand prize was reportedly the largest ever for Powerball and the largest in American lottery history.

The previous Powerball record of $1.586 billion was set in 2016 and shared by three ticket holders.

