INDIA

Winter makes presence felt, mercury plummets below 10 deg Celsius in Delhi-NCR

NewsWire
0
0

Winter started making its presence felt in Delhi-NCR with Gurugram recording a minimum temperature of less than 10-degree Celsius on Thursday.

According to the Meteorological Department, Safdarjung area in Delhi recorded this season’s coldest day on Thursday with a minimum temperature of 11.3 degree Celsius, while the Gurugram’s minimum temperature was 9.4 degree Celsius.

Most parts of the national capital witnessed a light fog in the morning.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the mercury will fall further in the coming days.

On Thursday, Delhi’s Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius, which was two notches below normal, while the minimum temperature was one degree below normal.

Similarly, Palam in Delhi recorded minimum temperature of 13 degree Celsius and maximum temperature of 26 degree Celsius.

The Meteorological Department is expecting that two more days of cold winds will bring down the temperature further. The minimum temperature in the capital can drop to 10 degree Celsius, the weather department has predicted.

On the other hand, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi still remains in the ‘poor’ category. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi recorded an AQI of 253 till 9 a.m. on Thursday.

20221118-021003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘India concerned with methodology for mortality’: health ministry WHO Covid report

    W Bengal bypolls: TMC leading in all four constituencies

    Agriculture research essential for food security: Tomar at G20 meet

    Bengal teacher recruitment scam: All appointments through TET since 2011 under...