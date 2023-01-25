New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANSlife) Nothing is more comforting than a warm kitchen and a full stomach on a chilly night. Of course, you won’t want to spend hours preparing a delicious meal. These simple to prepare, nourishing recipes are inspired by winter. The best part is that they contain warm, delectable flavours that will make you pleased all night.

Get ready to indulge in some yummy winter delicacy recipes curated by Ram Bahadur Budhathoki, Head Chef, Chowman Chain of Restaurants.

Sliced duck in orange sauce

Ingredients:

* Duck – 250gm

* Butter – 100 gm

* Ginger – 1 teaspoon

* Diced Orange (deseeded)- 250 gm

* Salt – to taste

* Fresh Orange Juice – 500 ml

* Tomato Sauce – 200 ml

* Onion – Sliced

* Red & Yellow Bell Pepper – ½ of each

* Garlic – 1 tablespoon

* Red chili paste – 4 teaspoon

* Sesame seed – ½ table spoon

* Sugar – to taste

* Refined Oil

Method:

* First, roast the duck and steam it well to soften the meat

* Now, in a pre-heated pan, pour in some refined oil till it heats up a little

* Add in diced onion, red and yellow capsicum.

* Once the veggies shrink a little, one by one keep adding ginger and garlic paste, Salt and sugar, Chilli paste, Tomato ketchup, fresh orange juice and saute them to prepare the orange sauce

* Then add the cooked duck into the pan and once again stir and cook the duck till the sauce penetrates well into the meat

* Serve the duck hot and garnish it with sliced red chilies on top

Portion: 2-3 people

Preparation time: 20 minutesOrange Roasted Lamb

Ingredients:

* Lamb – cut in chunks- 1 kg

* Butter – 100 gm

* Ginger – 1 teaspoon

* Orange slices (deseeded)- 250 gm

* Salt – to taste

* White Pepper – half teaspoon

* Star Anise – 5 gm

* Fresh Orange Juice – 500 ml

* Tomato Sauce – 200 ml

* Onion – Sliced

* Ginger- 1 tablespoon

* Garlic- 1 tablespoon

* Celery- 1 tablespoon

* Red chili paste- 4 teaspoon

* Dark soya sauce- 3 teaspoon

* Refined Oil

Method:

* Mix together some star anise, ginger and salt in a bowl

* Marinate the lamb chunks using onion, tomato sauce, ginger, garlic, red chili paste, dark soya sauce and set aside

* Heat some refined oil in a wok and wait for the oil to heat up a little

* Now add the marinated lamb till the lamb is cooked and is brown in colour

* Once cooked, take the meat from wok and cut the lamb chunks into desired slices

* Now in another wok heat some butter

* Add orange slices

* Add salt and white pepper powder

* Now add the fresh orange juice and bring it to a boil or till it reaches a saucy consistency

* Pour the sauce over the sliced lamb and serve!

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Portion: 5 PeopleSchezwan Orange Roasted Pork

Ingredients:

* Diced Veg (1 Piece of each Red/Yellow/Green Capsicum)

* Shitake Mushroom

* Sliced Orange (2 Pcs)

* Pork – 1 portion

* Garlic

* Ginger

* Celery

* Champan

* Tomato Ketchup (1 teaspoon)

* Orange Squash (1 tablespoon)

* Salt

* Pepper

* Chilli Paste

* Sugar

* Vinegar (1 ½ tablespoon)

* Schezwan Pepper

* Spring Onion

* Refined Oil/butter

Method:

* Take a preheated wok and blanch all the diced vegetables. Once done, keep the veggies aside

* Now, heat refined oil/ butter in a wok

* Add some chopped ginger, garlic, celery, sauté them with Champan ingredients

* Add some tomato ketchup along with some Chilli Paste, and Orange Squash

* Stir these ingredients till a thick consistency appear

* Now add the salt, pepper, sugar & vinegar as per taste

* Add Schezwan pepper for flavour

* Garnish with Spring onion!

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Portion: 5 People

