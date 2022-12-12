The winter session of Bihar Assembly is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday with the opposition BJP set to corner the government on issues like rising crimes, ill implementation of liquor prohibition law, unemployment among others.

On day one of the session, the winners of three bypolls of Mokama, Gopalganj and Kurhani will take oath as members of Legislative Assembly apart from the bills signed by the governor.

According to BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal, the session has been shortened to avoid the questions of the opposition.

The morale of BJP leaders is high at the moment as they have won two out of three by-elections in the state.

BJP is the only party in Bihar sitting in the opposition benches in the state.

