INDIA

Winter session of Maharashtra legislature in Nagpur Dec 19-30

NewsWire
0
0

For the first time after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nagpur will host the Maharashtra Legislature’s winter session from Decemeber 19-30, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken by the Business Advisory Committees of the Assembly and Council which would meet again later this month to decide on further extending the session.

The BAC meeting was held with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar, Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe, Leader of Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve, and others in attendance.

Gorhe announced that both houses will also take up a resolution expressing solidarity with the people living in the border villages of Maharashtra-Karnataka and Shinde will move it in the Assembly and the Council.

The Opposition parties had argued that since the winter session of the legislature could not be conducted in Nagpur due to pandemic lockdowns, this year it should be held for an extended sitting of three weeks to take up local issues of the Marathwada-Vidarbha regions.

20221213-200402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    JIPMER gets govt showcause over illegal experiments on animals

    Mixed response to Centre’s oil palm mission in NE, experts fear...

    Rupee ends 6 paise up against US dollar at 79.52

    Asked to move to bomb shutters: Kerala Doctor in Ukraine