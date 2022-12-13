For the first time after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nagpur will host the Maharashtra Legislature’s winter session from Decemeber 19-30, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken by the Business Advisory Committees of the Assembly and Council which would meet again later this month to decide on further extending the session.

The BAC meeting was held with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar, Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe, Leader of Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve, and others in attendance.

Gorhe announced that both houses will also take up a resolution expressing solidarity with the people living in the border villages of Maharashtra-Karnataka and Shinde will move it in the Assembly and the Council.

The Opposition parties had argued that since the winter session of the legislature could not be conducted in Nagpur due to pandemic lockdowns, this year it should be held for an extended sitting of three weeks to take up local issues of the Marathwada-Vidarbha regions.

