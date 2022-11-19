INDIA

Winter Session of Parliament from December 7 to 29

NewsWire
0
0

The Winter Session of the Parliament will be held from December 7 to December 29, the President’s office informed on Saturday.

“The President has summoned the Parliament to meet on Wednesday, December 7, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, December 29,” read a note issued by the President’s office.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier tweeted, “”Winter Session 2022 of Parliament will commence from 7 December & continue till 29th December having 17 sittings spread over 23 days. Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business & other items during the session. Looking forward for constructive debate.”

The 258th session of the Rajya Sabha will have 17 sittings spread over 23 days.

The first day of the Winter Session may be adjourned in memory of the sitting members who passed away since the last session.

20221119-203002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Election held for Kondapalli municipality chairman on Andhra HC order

    Jharkhand’s coal workers stare at darkness as ‘musclemen’ takeover mines

    Five Khalistani terrorists charge sheeted in arms smuggling via drone

    Lalan Singh supports Tejashwi Yadav on caste-based census