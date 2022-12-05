INDIA

Winter session of UP Assembly from today

The three-day winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin here on Monday during which the state government will present its supplementary budget for 2022-23.

This is the third session of the year and several members may not be present on Monday since by-polls to two assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat are to be held on the day.

The state assembly will condolence to SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday.

According to government officials, the state government proposes to present its first supplementary budget for 2022-2023 during the winter session.

The state government is likely to carry out some legislative business and may also table the ordinances promulgated after the monsoon session of the state legislature.

