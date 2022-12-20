New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANSlife) As the nip in the air becomes more prominent each day and the holiday season approaches, everyone wishes to look their best with radiant, youthful skin. And what better way to do so than give yourself a winter makeover? Speaking of makeovers, in contrast to the cold weather, social media is being set ablaze with the “I’m cold” trend, a winter makeup look that’s taken the world by storm. And the best part, you dont have to step out in the bone-chilling breeze to get that flustered look.

What is it?

With more than 25.4 million (and counting) mentions of the #ImColdMakeup, the seasonal makeup trend is inspired by the chilly winter days when your face is naturally flushed due to the cold weather and winds. The “I’m cold” makeup is all about enhancing this natural flush on your face, giving you a look that would resemble the one you’d have when you’re outdoors doing activities like skiing or sledding on days when the temperature is sub-zero.

To get this trend right Plabita Sharma, Head of Training, The Body Shop lists some steps for laying the foundation i.e prepping up the skin, and Aashriya Sharma, Brand Manager, Swiss Beauty further explains the steps for setting the makeup right for this look:

Start with the basic CTM: So, the basic routine of CTM (Cleanse, Tone, Moisturise) is a must. Wash your face with a facewash best suited for your skin type and tone it with a toner of your choice. A Toner brings your skin back to its natural acidic state, sweeping impurities away and helping your skin absorb your skincare products. The next and most important step is to moisturize. A daily moisturiser is necessary to maintain your skin’s moisture barrier and to prevent environmental damage to your skin. A generous amount of moisturiser enriched with Vitamin C, E, or Hyaluronic Acid will ensure your skin remains supple and hydrated.

Protecting and adding a natural glow to your face: While some makeup products like foundation come with an SPF, there’s no beating the good old sunscreen to protect from the sun. This will also help in sticking your makeup while bringing a smooth finish to your face. You can also use a luster finish illuminating cream highlighting the points or mixing it with your foundation that will leave your skin looking dewy just what the ‘Cold makeup’ look demands.

Blush for that natural flush: Blush is the showstopper here. It is all about the flushed look. So, pick one that goes well with your skin tone. If you don’t have one, you can also use a Lip and Cheek Tint. It is a quick makeup fix and can easily be used as lipstick, blusher, and even as an eyeshadow. Now, let’s look at the technical part. Instead of applying blush to your upper cheekbones for a lifted appearance, use it on the apples of your cheeks. Apply it as near to the nose as you can while still blending in a circular motion. After this, dab a little blush on the tip of your nose and your chin’s tip. Next, pop a bit of highlighter in the inner corners of your eyes and on the tip of your nose.

Add depths to your lashes with mascara:

Mascara is the real deal for those who like to go bold yet simple with eye makeup. Whether you are wearing eyeshadow or not, a coat of mascara will lengthen, thicken and intensify your natural eyelashes. The voluminous lashes will further draw attention to your facial features. A quick and easy way to make your lashes appear fuller is to use the diagonal brushing technique with mascara. Coating the top and bottom lashes ensures the best hold while working from the inner to the outer corners of the eyes for complete coverage.

Lastly, gloss your lips:

Finish off with a lush pink or your preferred nude lip shade. Glide a creamy, pigmented lip shade over your lips, or use a Lip and Cheek Tint for that instant colour pop. Follow with a gloss and gently dab it. This will create the perfect winter look with natural warm glossy lips.

The trending look is simple, natural, and completely imitates the flush that the cold temperature brings. All you need is some basic products – a blush, pink lip shade, or even a lip and cheek tint to rock this minimalistic look. So, get ready to slay your look this winter.

