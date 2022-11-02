BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Wipro announces new financial services consulting capability in India

Wipro on Wednesday announced the launch of a new financial services advisory capability in India to boost its customers’s end-to-end transformation journeys.

Capco, a Wipro company, will supplement its presence in the country’s financial services sector through its business in Mumbai to jointly offer end-to-end transformation services for this sector.

“Capco’s financial services consulting expertise in India aims to accelerate our clients’ end-to-end transformation journeys,” said Anis Chenchah, CEO of Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA), Wipro.

“I am confident that the joint forces of Wipro and Capco will play an important role in the industry’s next phase of innovation,” Chenchah added.

The value of the Indian consulting market is estimated to be $8.6 billion, of which financial services accounts for an estimated $2.95 billion.

In partnership with Wipro, Capco will offer strategic advisory and consulting capabilities to the Indian financial services firms that are on their digitization journey.

Capco will leverage Wipro’s India presence, relationships, scale, and proven expertise in providing a comprehensive suite of digital transformation services, said the IT company.

“We will combine our deep domain expertise around digital banking and insurance, data and cloud transformation, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity together with Wipro’s scale and extensive delivery to offer a fresh and dynamic, end-to-end, transformational experience for our most important clients,” said Lance Levy, CEO of Capco and Executive Sponsor of Wipro’s Financial Services business.

Wipro Limited has over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries.

With a growing client portfolio comprising of over 100 global organizations, Capco operates at the intersection of business and technology.

Capco offers a globally integrated service with offices in leading financial centers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

