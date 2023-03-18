BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Wipro lays off 120 employees in US due to ‘realignment of business needs’

IT major Wipro has laid off at least 120 employees in the state of Florida, the US, due to a “realignment of business needs”.

The company detailed the layoffs in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, reports Channel Futures.

The job cuts by Wipro are at only one location in Tampa.

“More than 100 of the impacted employees are processing agents. The rest are team leaders and a team manager,” the report mentioned.

In a statement, Wipro said this is an isolated incident.

“Wipro remains deeply committed to the region. And all other Wipro employees serving clients in the Tampa area remain unaffected,” the company told the publication.

The layoffs, which are permanent, will start in May, according to the report.

The Indian IT major announced the opening of its Americas headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey, earlier this month.

Wipro has about 20,500 employees located across the United States, Canada and LATAM (Mexico and Brazil).

In India, Wipro in January laid off more than 400 fresher employees for poor performance in internal assessment tests.

At a time when the job market is hit by rising layoffs, Wipro has also written to fresh recruits who have been offered Rs 6.5 lakh per annum, asking if they would be able to work for Rs 3.5 lakh per annum.

