Tech major Wipro on Wednesday announced the launch of Wipro ai360, a comprehensive, AI-first innovation ecosystem, along with committing a $1 billion investment in advancing AI capabilities over the next three years.

The investment will focus on expanding AI, data and analytics solutions, developing new R&D and platforms, as well as enhancing ‘FullStride Cloud’ and consulting capabilities.

Wipro ai360 builds on the company’s decade-long investments in artificial intelligence (AI) with the goal of integrating AI into every platform, every tool, and every solution used internally and offered to clients, the company said in a statement.

“Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries. New business models, new ways of working, and new challenges, too. This is exactly why Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem places responsible AI operations at the heart of all our AI work,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and MD, Wipro Limited.

Wipro ai360 will bring together the 30,000 Wipro experts in data analytics and AI with Wipro’s technology and advisory ecosystem from four global business lines.

The company said it will also accelerate investments in cutting-edge startups through Wipro Ventures.

Additionally, the company will launch a GenAI Seed Accelerator programme, which will provide select GenAI-focused startups with the training needed to become enterprise-ready.

In achieving these goals, the company will train all 2,50,000 employees on AI fundamentals and responsible use of AI over the course of the next 12 months.

Wipro said it will develop a curriculum that maps out the complete AI journey for different roles.

2023071237792