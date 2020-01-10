Wipro’s local US employee base at 70 per cent

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (IANS) Global software major Wipro on Tuesday said its local employee base in the United States has hit 70 per cent.

“Our localisation journey in the US started three years ago. We built a local campus hiring plan in the US,” said Chief Human Resources officer Saurabh Govil without telling the exact number of employees.

However, he said for some specialised skills, Wipro deputes its techies from India to the US but also did not reveal these numbers.

Govil said the company’s campus hiring in 2019-20 has already crossed double the number hired in 2018-19, though utilisation has plummeted, with furloughs being one of the reason among others.

Wipro onboarded 1,891 new employees in Q3 and 11,331 employees in the nine months of fiscal 2019-20.

The company’s voluntary attrition has declined to 15.7 per cent.

In IT Services, Wipro won five major deals in the third quarter.

These include a multi-year managed IT services contract from an airport in the Middle East, a large deal from a European manufacturer of hi-tech components for the automotive industry and a multi-year cyber governance, cloud and infrastructure services transformation deal from Japanese medical technology company Olympus.

Other deal wins include a multi-year managed services contract from a United Kingdom-headquartered construction company and an agreement with a multinational food and drink processing company.

However, Wipro did not divulge value or size of the deals.

Under digital and cloud application services deals, the company won another five deals, including a contract from one of the largest US-based integrated healthcare delivery systems, a European startup and a multinational financial services company.

Digital revenue contributes 40 per cent of the company’s revenues and grew by 22 per cent year-on-year in Q3.

Chief Executive Abidali Neemuchwala said Wipro has migrated more than 39,000 cloud project workloads and 2,900 apps.

Under Connected Intelligence, he said: “We concluded the ITI acquisition this quarter. The acquisition will help us build momentum in Industry 4.0 and IoT offering will enable us to have a new set of clients.”

Among large deals, Wipro added four deals above $100 million.

In the quarter under review, Wipro launched its 15th Cyber Defence Centre in Melbourne.

Neemuchwala said the company’s effort savings in fixed price projects improved from 16.5 per cent in Q2 to 17.8 per cent in Q3.

–IANS

sth/vd