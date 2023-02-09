INDIA

Wish to pen a book with teachers’ scam as a subject: Justice Gangopadhyay

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court, who had been in the headlines for the last one year because of his verdicts and observations in the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal, has expressed his wish to pen a book where this particular scam will be a subject.

Interacting with mediapersons at the ongoing Kolkata Book Fair on Thursday, Gangopadhyay said, “I wish to write an autobiography someday. The teachers’ recruitment scam will surely be a subject in it. I am associated with so many cases in the matter. All those will be detailed in the book.”

Earlier on Thursday, Justice Gangopadhyay had passed an order directing the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to terminate the services of 2,819 illegally-appointed non-teaching staff of Group-D category in different state-run schools.

However, on Thursday evening, he was in a totally different mood as he interacted with the visitors at the book fair.

He also honoured the request of some people to click selfies with him.

When one such visitor told him that he is equivalent to god, Justice Gangopadhyay replied that for him, the Indian Constitution is the only god.

