Wishes pour in as ‘Run-Machine’ Kohli turns 31

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity as India skipper Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday. Kohli is not part of Indias T20I squad for the three-match rubber against Bangladesh and is currently enjoying a vacation with wife Anushka Sharma in Bhutan.

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the 31-year-old saying: “Wishing you a very happy birthday Virat! Continue scoring runs and leading India with the same passion! All the best.”

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, known for his cheeky tweets, wished the India skipper in his own style and said: “May the ball always appear as big as this and may your batting always be like a F5 button, refresh everyone who is blessed to see it. Badalon ki tarah chaaye raho, hamesha khush raho #HappyBirthdayViratKohli.”

Batting great V.V.S. Laxman also extended his wishes tweeting: “Many more happy returns of the day dear. Wishing you a great year full of happiness and sunshine! May you continue to set new benchmarks and experience ever more love and joy #HappyBirthdayViratKohli.”

“Happy birthday, brother Kohli. More runs, more power & more glory to you on your special day. Keep doing what you do. Best wishes, always!,” Suresh Raina tweeted.

Off-spin great Harbhajan Singh also shared his thoughts and tweeted: “Happy birthday mere chotte veer (Younger brother) Kohli modern generations batting master, I wish you all the success on and off the field.. May waheguru continue to bless you with everything..stay happy and healthy.. #HappyBirthdayVirat.”

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri said: “Happy birthday young man. Enjoy the break and have a kick ass year ahead. God bless Kohli #HappyBirthdayVirat #KingKohli.”

Kohli’s current teammate Ajinkya Rahane also expressed himself saying: “Wishing a very happy birthday to Kohli. Best wishes and may you have some wonderful years ahead!”

Kohli is undoubtedly at the peak of his career and the run-machine’s popularity is on the rise with every passing day as it was evident from the results of a recent study conducted on cricket which revealed Indian cricketers as the top three most researched players globally with the Indian skipper leading the charts.

The Indian skipper has around 20,000 international runs with 69 centuries.

