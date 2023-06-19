INDIA

Wishes pour in for Rahul Gandhi on his 53rd b’day

Wishes poured in for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 53rd birthday with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and many others extending their greetings.

The official Twitter handle of the Congress said: “To a fearless leader and to his unwavering commitment to keeping India united. To his unflinching faith in love, a love which is willing to forgive, to trust, to hope, and to embrace differences. To our own ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ – Happy Birthday Rahul Gandhi Ji.”

Also taking to Twitter, Kharge said: “Warm birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi. Your unflinching commitment to Constitutional values and your indomitable courage in the face of adversity is admirable. May you continue speaking truth to power and be the voice of millions of Indians, while spreading the message of compassion and harmony.”

In his message, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said: “Rahul Gandhi is a beacon of light in these dark times, who dreams of a developed, safe and peace-loving India. Salute to his selfless struggle, his commitment to inclusivity, his progressive thought and his dedication for the poor and downtrodden. Wishing Rahul ji, the visionary of our times, a happy birthday!”

Apart from greetings and wishes, different frontal organisations of the Congress are also celebrating the day.

Meanwhile, ‘Happy Birthday’ posters were put up outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi on Monday.

20230619-104805

