Wishes, selfie requests pour in after PM’s speech

New York, Sep 28 (IANS) Congratulatory messages poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his UN General Assembly address here on Friday, as many people requested to click selfies with Modi.

“Congratulatory messages pour in after the @UN General Assembly speech and so do the selfie requests. Those who were able to witness PM @narendramodi’s speech at the UN personally convey their good wishes to him,” the PMO tweeted with a picture of officials and admirers crowding around the Prime Minister after his speech at the UNGA.

–IANS

rn/arm