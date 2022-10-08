New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANSlife) Some of the top comedians in the nation will perform stand-up comedy every Wednesday through November at a few Chai Point locations in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Under its community effort IROC – I Run on Chai, which aims to bring chai enthusiasts together to express themselves, be inspired, and engage over a fantastic cup of chai, Chai Point, a leading Chai-led beverage platform has introduced “Wit-Tea Wednesdays”.

Speaking about the initiative, Amuleek Bijral, CEO, Chai Point said, “As part of our community program, iROC (I Run on Chai), we have introduced ‘Wit-Tea Wednesdays’ at select Chai Point stores across multiple cities. Here country’s leading comic artists will doing standup comedy sessions in front of a live audience.

iROC vision is to develop the physical locations of Chai Point – stores as well as corporate sites – as centres of conversation and expression that bring people of common interests together. This initiative reinforces our brand purpose of ‘Serving a great cup that brightens lives & brings people together.”

Speaking about ‘Wit-Tea Wednesdays’ and his collaboration with this initiative, comedian Kunal Rao said, “IROC is a great platform for artists to connect with audiences. As comedians, we are always looking for new ways to connect with audiences, and what better way to do so than over a cup of Chai! We are excited to be a part of such a nice community initiative which brings people together!”

Up till the end of November, Chai Point will host Wit-Tea shows at a few of its locations in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Anirban Dasgupta, Anshu Mor, Angad Ranyal, and Kunal Rao are a few additional well-known performers who will be headlining the events in addition to Sorabh Pant.(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

