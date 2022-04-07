HEALTHINDIA

With 1,033 fresh Covid cases, India sees marginal decline

India recorded 1,033 cases fresh cases in a span of 24 hours, a marginal decline against previous day’s count of 1,086, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

In the same period, 43 Covid related fatalities have occurred across the country, taking the death toll to 5,21,530.

Following a continuous downward trend, the country’s active caseload has declined to 11,639. Active cases now constitute 0.03 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

A total of 1,222 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,98,789. Consequently, the country’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,82,039 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 79.25 crore cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.22 per cent, however the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.21 per cent.

On the vaccination front, COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.20 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. This has been achieved through 2,22,20,478 sessions.

Over 2.04 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

More than 15.92 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

