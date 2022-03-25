HEALTHINDIA

With 1,685 new Covid cases, India sees a marginal decline

India reported 1,685 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, a marginal decline against the previous day’s count of 1,938.

In the same period, 83 deaths were recorded taking the total to 5,16,755, said the Union Health ministry on Friday morning.

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s active caseload has further declined to 21,530, constituting 0.05 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

A total of 2,499 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,78,087. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 6,91,425 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 78.56 crore cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.33 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.24 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India’s Covid vaccination coverage has exceeded 182.55 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. Friday morning. This has been achieved through 2,16,22,613 sessions.

Over 90 lakh adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid vaccine since the beginning of the drive for 12 to 14 age group, said the ministry.

More than 16.45 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Friday morning.

20220325-104403

