With 176 new deaths UK COVID-19 death toll rise to 43,906

London, July 2 (IANS) Another 176 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 43,906, the British Department of Health and Social Care said.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, 313,483 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 829, according to the department.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 9,662,051 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 226,398 tests on Tuesday, said the department.

–IANS

rt/