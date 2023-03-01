The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi is planning to launch a door-to-door campaign to reach out to the people after two of its former ministers — Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, have landed in prison for their alleged involvement in graft cases.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all the party leaders, MLAs and workers will go to the public to seek their support.

Addressing the media after a party workers’ gathering, Kejriwal said: “It is enough now. Just like Indira Gandhi had once done too much, they (without mentioning any name) are also doing too much. We will now go door-to-door to reach out to the public. All the leaders will descend on the ground and will go among the people.”

“They are alleging that (his former deputy) Manish Sisodia took money from the liquor company. They raided Sisodia’s house, tore up the mattresses and broke the walls. They even raided Sisodia’s paternal house… but nothing was found.

“If there was any scam of crores of rupees, at least some lakhs of rupees must have been found at his residence. They investigated his bank account and even the locker, but nothing was found. If he had taken crores of rupees, where is that money?” Kejriwal questioned.

The Delhi Chief Minister further said that two persons who brought laurels to India have been jailed by the Prime Minister.

“The excise policy is just an excuse… there was no scam. PM (Narendra Modi) wanted to stop the good work in Delhi. Sisodia was arrested as he did good work in education. Satyendar Jain was arrested as he did good work on health,” the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal further said: “If Manish Sisodia joins the BJP today, won’t he be released tomorrow? All cases will be withdrawn. If Satyendar Jain joins the BJP today, he will be released from jail tomorrow. The issue is not corruption but to stop work, and send CBI-ED after the opposition.”

The AAP convenor said that not only the party but the whole country is proud of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who did exemplary work in their field.

Sisodia presented the model of education while Jain gave the model of primary healthcare. But Prime Minister Modi put such people behind bars, Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, he ‘assured’ the people of Delhi that despite the arrest of their ministers in ‘false’ cases, the progress and development of Delhi will continue.

20230301-212605