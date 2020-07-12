With 21 new deaths UK COVID-19 toll rises to 44,819

London, July 13 (IANS) Another 21 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Saturday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 44,819, the British Department of Health and Social Care said.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, 289,603 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 650, according to the department.

Dozens of key workers picking and packing vegetables at a farm in Britain’s Herefordshire have tested positive for coronavirus, Sky News reported Sunday.

The local council said 72 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 following an outbreak at AS Green & Co, based in Mathon near Malvern.

–IANS

rt/