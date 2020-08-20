With 28 new Covid cases Agra tally touches 2,395

Agra, Aug 20 (IANS) The Taj city has reported 28 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, even as traffic mobility has increased following reopening of markets, restaurants and gyms.

The total number of corona cases has reached 2,395, with 104 deaths so far. The number of active cases from 155 containment zones is 293, health officials said on Thursday.

The number of cured is 1,998, indicating a healthy 83.43 per cent recovery rate. Each day the number of samples being tested is going up. So far 86,409 samples have been collected.

The neighbouring districts also reported new cases. Mathura reported 36 fresh cases, Firozabad 31, Kasganj 24, Etah 19, Mainpuri 19.

The state health department is screening people randomly in Agra’s hot spots. At its health camps a large number of patients of hypertension and diabetes turned up for treatment on Wednesday. Two staffers of the Divisional Commissioner’s office tested positive.

–IANS

bk/dpb