Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday drew the attention of the Prime Minister’s office, Home Ministry and Union health minister towards Rajasthan that has the fourth-highest active cases at 2.11 lac, making 5.72% of the total active cases of the country.

Gehlot also urged the central government to revise the allotment of oxygen from Jamnagar and Hazira immediately.In a series of tweets, Gehlot said, “Rajasthan now has the 4th highest active cases at 2.11 lac, which is 5.72% of the total active cases of the country. The present #oxygen allocation is 435 MT including 125 MT of ASU.

“The situation is extremely fragile as there are also constraints in lifting 100 MT of allocated #oxygen from Burnpur and Kalinganagar in the East and this quota has not been adequately utilised by us despite best efforts.

“I sincerely request to revise the allotment of oxygen from Jamnagar and Hazira immediately as active cases are going down in many states and also allotment of more imported oxygen at the earliest,” he said tagging @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @drharshvardhan.

