HEALTHWORLD

With 5 total monkeypox cases, Mexico rules out pandemic

NewsWire
0
0

Mexico has recorded a total of five monkeypox cases so far, and there is no evidence that it could develop into pandemic levels, media reported.

During a press conference, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell detailed that four cases were reported in Mexico City, while one was detected in the state of Jalisco, with the patient returning to the United States where he resides, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The most likely thing is that we are going to continue to sporadically find some cases and eventually some outbreaks,” Lopez-Gatell explained.

“We do not anticipate that this will become a pandemic or a phenomenon similar to Covid-19,” he added.

Lopez-Gatell called on the population to remain calm amid the global spread of monkeypox, a jungle disease that can infect humans.

20220615-165804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK PM announces independent inquiry into govt’s Covid handling

    90% Hry cops get first dose of Covid vaccine

    Doc dances to woo Kerala tribal’s to take Covid vax

    ITC to airlift oxygen cryogenic containers