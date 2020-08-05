Canindia News

With 52K new cases India’s Covid tally crosses 19L-mark

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) With 52,509 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and 857 deaths in the last 24 hours, India crossed 19 lakh-mark with the total caseload standing at 19,08,254 while the total fatalities increased to 39,795, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed on Wednesday.

The country had crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday. Currently, 5,86,244 cases are active and 12,82,215 people have recovered from the disease.

India has one of the lowest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) at 2.08 per cent as compared to the global average.

With a recovery rate of 67.19 per cent, a total of 51,706 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 6,19,652 samples have been tested.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 4,50,196 cases and 15,842 deaths.

Tamil Nadu comes in second with 2,63,222 cases and 4,241 deaths.

Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh saw a decline in the number of active cases.

Mizoram, Tripura and Uttarakhand too witnessed active cases plummeting.

