With 90 years of excellence, the Guardians of the Skies on Saturday celebrated Air Force Day in Chandigarh amidst cloudy skies, the first time the annual day celebrations were held outside the national capital.

Apart from the air warrior drill showcase and aerial displays, Rafale, Jaguar, Tejas and Mirage 2000 will fly in ‘Sekhon’ formation.

A ceremonial parade was organized at the Air Force Station with Chief of Air Staff V.R. Chaudhari took the salute.

ALH Mk IV chopper will fly past in Rudra formation at the parade event. There will be a demonstration by the mechanical transport team of vehicle dismantling and reassembly in a short time at the event, followed by a performance of the air warrior drill team.

The fly-past will commence with an ‘Aakash Ganga’ team of paratroopers in an AN-32 aircraft. Mi 17 V5 choppers will undertake a fire fighting operation using a ‘bambi bucket’ while Mi17 IV helicopters will be performing helo casting.

Later in the afternoon, the fly-past will be held at Sukhna Lake.

Extending greetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their familiesathe Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades. They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters.”

On the occasion, the IAF will unveil new camouflage uniforms for personnel.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings and best wishes to all courageous IAF air warriors and their families on the Indian Air Force Day.

“The IAF is known for its valour, excellence, performance and professionalism. India is proud of its men and women in blue. Wishing them blue skies and happy landings,” he said.

