“Cinema is a celebration. ‘Uunchai’ is hope,” says veteran star Anupam Kher as he sets about combining the two, preparing for a grand premiere of his latest film with Sooraj Barjatya, ‘Uunchai’ in association with his renowned acting school Actor Prepares.

The acclaimed actor began his friendship with director Sooraj Barjatya when the latter handed over Anupam’s script to him as the last AD of his first film ‘Saaransh’ 38 years ago at Rajshri office. Decades later, Anupam Kher returned the gesture by sportingly playing clapper boy to Sooraj Barjatya in ‘Uunchai’, celebrating his friendship with Sooraj.

Taking it forward, Anupam has organised Rajshri’s first ever independent premiere.

“Rajshri’s 75 years of cinema is in the same year as Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Rajshri is as old as free India. They have contributed immensely and are yet very humble and Sooraj is synonymous with clean entertainment goodness.”

He added: “I wanted the industry to also stand up and feel the hope and goodness that Sooraj has brought in post Covid. Apart from that, Actor Prepares is about tomorrow and what better than cinema students combining cinematic heritage!”

Sooraj Barjatya checked if Anupam wanted a private screening of ‘Uunchai’ for friends and family. The actor warmly embraced the entire industry family that needed hope and happiness and celebrated the return of films to theatres.

Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, and headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra, ‘Uunchai’ also promises pivotal performances by Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi.

Mounted to be a visual spectacle with an unforgettable journey of friendship, helmed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, ‘Uunchai’ is slated to be released on November 11.

