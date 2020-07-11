With all this knowledge how are you not a coach yet: Archer asks Best

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) England fast-bowler Jofra Archer and former West Indies speedster Tino Best engaged in a war of words on social media with respect to fast-bowler Stuart Broad’s omission from the Southampton Test.

It all stated with Best questioning Archer’s inclusion in the first Test of #raisethebat series in place of Broad and he took to Twitter to express his feelings.

He wrote: “Honestly why Archer playing before Broad chaaaaa fair is fair tho, cause u have Wood bowling 90+ ,And he’s bowling the same pace as Broad, I have no problem with Broad being pi**** #EngVsWI ….. that’s not fair at all.”

Archer took note of these comments from Best and hit back straightaway. He sarcastically wrote on Twitter: “With all this knowledge how are you not a coach yet?”

Best continued the war of words and replied by saying: “Don’t address me personally Young man , the fact remains your bowling toothpaste and u haven’t bowled Quickly since ASHES , now go sleep and get some rest for WI to beat ya ball in the second innings bye Jorfa #SleepTight.”

Broad himself had earlier expressed his frustration at being left out of the playing XI for the first Test and had spoken out on national TV regarding the same.

“I’m not a particularly emotional person but I have found the last couple of days tough. To say disappointed is an understatement, I’ve been frustrated, angry, gutted, because it is quite hard to understand,” Broad had said during an interview with Sky Sports.

“I’ve probably bowled the best I ever have in the last couple of years. I felt like it was my shirt having been in the team during the Ashes and in South Africa.”

–IANS

