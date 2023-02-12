With Trinamool Congress strongman and Birbhum unit President Anubrata Mondal in jail for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal, infighting in party’s district unit seems to have risen.

On Sunday afternoon, Kajal Sheikh, representing the anti-Mondal lobby in Birbhum unit of Trinamool and recently included in the district core committee, alleged that despite being behind the bars, Mondal is still controlling the party’s organisational affairs.

Sheikh also alleged that Mondal, currently lodged in the Asansol Special Correctional Home in West Burdwan district, had been speaking regularly on his mobile phone with Trinamool legislator from Suri Assembly constituency of Birbhum, Bikash Roy Chowdhury.

“Everything will be clear if the call-lists are cross-checked. Probably that is why Bikash Roy Chowdhury is operating as per Mondal’s directions. The clear instructions from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to convene a district core committee meeting was overruled. How can there be a district committee meeting of the party before the core committee meeting?” Sheikh questioned.

Since the time Mondal was arrested last year, factionalism and infighting had cropped up. In fact, last month during her tour to Birbhum, Banerjee had announced that for now onwards, she will herself supervise her party’s organisational activities there.

“The absence of Anubrata Mondal will not make much difference. Everyone in the district will have to work unitedly for the forthcoming panchayat elections. I will personally oversee the district organisation affairs in Birbhum,” she reportedly said at a meeting with the members of her party’s district committee then.

20230212-165803